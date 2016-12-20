Twins in custody in connection to Gastonia homicide

Twin brothers are in custody in connection to a Gastonia homicide, Gastonia police said Wednesday afternoon.

Police say 23-year-old Misael Garcia Vasquez was shot in the head Tuesday night, and later died, prompting a homicide investigation.

Jamani and Emani Burris, both from Gastonia, were charged with murder in Vasquez' death. Gastonia police believe robbery was the motive for the shooting.

The shooting reportedly happened at the Gray Food Mart off of East Franklin Boulevard around 9:20 p.m.

Police said Vasquez, of Gastonia, was in a red 1995 Toyota Camry when the shooting happened. He went to CaroMont Regional Medical Center in critical condition. He later died.

Late Tuesday night, police said they were looking for a small silver car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

