Third arrest made in connection with students accused of plotting to rob store, kill someone

Police have arrested a third person in connection with the plotting of a robbery, killing in South Carolina.

Terrik Roddey, 17, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of criminal conspiracy.

The investigation started earlier in the week when guns found in the student parking lot at South Pointe High School led police to uncover a plot to kill someone in Rock Hill.

Police went to South Pointe Friday to investigate a case unrelated to the school. When they arrived, they learned that a vehicle parked on campus contained several weapons.

According to Rock Hill police, the school's administrative team found weapons inside a car in the student parking lot.

Police say the vehicle was driven by 18-year-old Demarion McCrorey, a student at South Pointe. Officers arrested McCrorey and seized the weapons.

Investigators say he brought an assault rifle to a Northwestern High School basketball game on December 1.

Police say McCrorey, fellow student Brandon Scruggs, and Terrik Roddey conspired to rob the Van Wyck Sporting Goods gun shop in Van Wyck, SC and rob and kill someone they know in Rock Hill.

McCrorey was charged with possession of weapons on school grounds and simple possession of marijuana. McCrorey, Scruggs and Roddey are charged with two counts of criminal conspiracy.

McCrorey's bond was set at $70,000, Scruggs' was set at $5,000 and Roddeys' was set at $10,00 and made bail Wednesday.

