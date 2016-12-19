Family looking for help, answers, after handicap-accessible van stolen

Bill and Carol Regad moved their family to Matthews from New Jersey on Friday, but they were not greeted with a warm welcome.

Less than 24 hours after their move, their handicap-accessible van was stolen out of their driveway.

That van, a silver 2010 Chrysler Town and Country, is the only vehicle they have they can use to drive their daughter, Nataley, who has cerebral palsey and is in a wheelchair.

"She has not gone out since Saturday, since the van has been gone, because we can't put her wheelchair in my husband's truck," said Carol Regad, Nataley's mom.

Not only did the van have the ramp and space necessary for Nataley, it also had documents she needs to enroll in school.

"It had a lot of important things that we need to survive down here," said Bill Regad, Nataley's dad.

The school enrollment process has been delayed.

"The longer it's delayed for here getting her therapy, there's going to be complications," Bill Regad said.

Regad says he has only one message for whoever stole their van.

"You had one thing on your mind and it wasn't the disabilities of my child."

Right now, the Regads are working on getting a temporary replacement van within the next few days, but a more permanent solution will be costly.

Their van was worth $60,000, and their peace of mind.

"I don't know where we go from here," Bill Regad said.

Whoever stole the van is still on the run. If you have any information, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at (704) 334-1600.

