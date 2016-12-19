York considering new ordinance after man attacked by dog

The mayor of a South Carolina city wants a new ordinance after a dog recently attack of a 71-year-old York man as he worked on Christmas decorations in his front yard.

Police said Buddy Owens’ arm was mauled by two dogs on December 11. Monday, Owens’ family told WBTV that he was improving following three surgeries. They hoped he would be out of the hospital before the holiday.

Owens’ decorations are known throughout the neighborhood he lives in - a neighborhood York Mayor Eddie Lee called “quiet.”

“We want to make sure that every neighborhood is secure in the city of York, and that citizens can walk around their neighborhoods and that children can play in their yards,” Lee said.

Lee showed WBTV several emails from neighbors and strangers who read about the attack. He plans to ask the city council to consider a new ordinance to deal with vicious dogs, specifically pure and mixed breed pit bulls.

One of the dog’s owners told WBTV the animals were a mix of both boxer and pit bull.

According to Lee, York leaders considered an aggressive dog ordinance about ten years ago. The city attorney advised against passing one that was specific to a certain breed.

Since then, Lee said other towns have passed similar laws.

“They have restricted letting those dogs out of your sight, not just to tether them, not just to leash them but to make sure that you are always monitoring those dogs,” Lee said.

A neighbor who tried to help Owens said the dogs turned on her.

“The dog chased me back in the house and one of them tried to knock the door in,” said Mary Miller.

Miller called 911 and is heard screaming “help” with the operator.

“I didn’t see nothing but his feet and I was praying that he wasn’t dead,” Miller said of Owens.

One of the dogs was shot by police. The responding officer said the animal became aggressive. The dog owner told WBTV it had to be euthanized.

Many animal experts are quick to point out attacks aren’t just from the pit bull breed. The owners said the dogs weren’t ever aggressive and were usually kept in a fence out back.

Police issued citations for a violation of the leash law, but did not file criminal charges.

Lee hopes to bring up the new ordinance at the next council meeting in January.

