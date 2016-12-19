Chargers senior looking for next state title after 1,500th career point

Janelle Bailey is celebrating her most recent milestone in her high school basketball career - scoring her 1,500th point.

Bailey is a big reason the Chargers are undefeated so far this season at 10-0. Last time we talked to her back in August, she had just returned from Spain where she played in the FIBA World Championships and committed to be a Tar Heel. Before she gets to Chapel Hill next fall, Bailey said she'd like to get to 2,000 points, and of course a fourth state championship in as many years.

Bailey said the keys to her individual success as well as the team's winning season are trust and consistency.

"Just to keep that going because it's tradition for us. I think that's probably the most important thing. Consistency in our effort, in our fundamentals, in trusting ourselves because right now we should be able to trust our team and trust that we'll be able to play defense and things like that. Trust is definitely going to be something that's going to help us later on in the season," said Bailey.

Providence Day High School has won seven consecutive state championships in girl's basketball. They play in the Title IX Tournament in Washington, DC next week, before taking on Forsyth Country Day on January 3, 2017.

