Providence Day School guard reaches 1,000th career point

What's something you've done a thousand times? For Providence Day School guard Devon Dotson, it's points scored in basketball.

Dotson reached his 1,000-point milestone when the Chargers took on Greensboro Day. He's averaging 23.3 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists, and he's only in his junior year. He helped bring the team a state title last year as a sophomore.

Dotson says he doesn't set specific goals, he just plays every game like it's his last. This accomplishment is certainly a product of that mentality. Both he and the team hope back-to back state championship wins will be as well.

"Just coming in, like at practice, just giving it your all you know. Just don't shortchange anything. Just come out with the same intensity 100%. And just try to get to the goal, back-to-back state championships," said Dotson.

The Chargers take on John Carroll in the first round of the Chik-fil-A Classic in Columbia, SC on December 21.

