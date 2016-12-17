Union County deputies investigating shoplifting-turned-carjacking

Union County deputies are investigating a shoplifting incident and carjacking that happened at the Walmart in Indian Trail.

It happened around 11:45 Friday night. Deputies say at least four individuals stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from the store.

"Very bold and brazen. There was very little effort of these individuals to disguise themselves. They made several trips in and out of the store," said Tony Underwood, the public information officer of the Union County Sheriff's Office.



According to detectives, the group worked as a team; some suspects would load up shopping carts while the others would push it out of the store, into waiting vehicles.



The shoplifting would soon turn violent.



"It appears that the suspects became too greedy, and apparently had too much merchandise and not enough room to carry it," Underwood said.



That's when deputies said one of the suspects carjacked a BMW in the parking lot with two women in it. One managed to escape immediately, while the other woman escaped after the carjacker assaulted her, then pulled up closer to the store to load stolen goods.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police eventually found the BMW abandoned at the scene of a hit-and-run in west Charlotte.

Neighbors who are out shopping for the holidays are terrified this happened at such a crowded shopping center.

"Oh wow, we're just sitting here in our car. We've got crazy people running on the loose," said Rebecca Casella.

This is not the first time this Indian Trail Walmart has been the setting of a crime. Less than two weeks ago, a couple trying to steal a TV assaulted an employee with a stun gun.



With these recent incidents here, Underwood says people need to be more vigilant.

"Be alert. Watch your surroundings."

The suspects are still on the run. If you recognize them or know any information, you are asked to call Union County Crimestoppers at (704) 283-5600.

