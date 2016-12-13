Appalachian State Mountaineers head to second bowl

The Appalachian State Mountaineers got a huge send-off today in Boone Tuesday as the team prepares to try and win the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl for a second straight year.

“We love it we went to the Camellia Bowl last year,” said Annie Jones, 2004 ASU alum. Jones and her family couldn’t make the trip to Alabama this year, but said she wouldn’t miss this for anything.

“We go to every home game, our boys grew up loving it and watching it and they go to all the games,” said Jones.

The team said the sendoff builds excitement for them as well, especially for senior defensive lineman Tyson Fernandez.

"Oh yeah, definitely this will be my last game ever so I'm very excited," said Fernandez.

The energy from the fans lining the streets is helping fuel their focus as well.

"It's going to be a challenge, in the aspect when, just them passing the ball, having that tempo offense come at us, by we're a good defense and we've played with that throughout the whole season," said Fernandez.

Mountaineers Head Coach Scott Satterfield spent part of his career in Toledo. So it's a friendly rivalry, but the Mountaineers are looking to win and see how they stack up on a national level.

"We've got a great experience of what a bowl is like. Most of our guys are back this yea, so they're going to go have fun, but the whole goal of this is to go win another football game and send our seniors off on a high note," said Coach Satterfield.

Fans agree they hope for another Camellia Bowl next year, and a new family tradition to continue.

The team is flying to Montgomery, Alabama Tuesday to face off against Toledo Rockets this Saturday at 5:30 on ESPN.

Both teams are entering the bowl with 9-3 records. ASU won the Camellia Bowl last year against the Ohio Bobcats 31-29.

Copyright 2016 WBTV. All rights reserved.