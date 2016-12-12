Salisbury Police recover car used in Mathis homicide

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - Salisbury Police have recovered a car that they say is connected to the killing of Sharod Mathis at the Firewater Restaurant on Sunday, December 5.
Investigators say the black Chevrolet Impala is the car that was used to take Mathis to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center after he was shot at the restaurant.
Mathis died a short time later.
The car was found in the woods off of Long Bow Road in Rowan County. Police towed the car to the garage at the police department and are waiting on a search warrant to begin processing the car.
There is a bullet hole in a rear quarter panel of the Impala, and a dent in the middle of the car's roof.
Police are also confirming that they believe the shooting of Sharod Mathis is related to the death of 7-year-old A'yanna Allen. Allen was killed by a bullet fired into her grandmother's home on Harrell Street just a few hours after Mathis was shot.
Allen was laid to rest on Sunday. Her grandmother, who was shot in the leg, is recovering at home.
There is a $20,000 reward being offered by Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers for information that leads to a conviction in the Allen homicide case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may also be submitted online at: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/
Copyright 2016 WBTV. All rights reserved.