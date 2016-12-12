Shop our best used SUVs for the holidays!

What's the biggest challenge you face around the holidays? For a lot of people, it's finding the perfect gift for someone you care about a lot. You don't want to settle for mediocre; what can you get that shows how much they mean to you? At Toyota of N Charlotte, our gift-shopping experts suggest getting that special someone a used SUV! They won't be able to stop smiling when they see a new ride in the driveway on Christmas morning!

Shop used SUVs in Charlotte!

Your spouse or significant other has been in desperate need of a new ride for a while now, but expenses haven't allowed them to get an upgrade. Outdo Santa Claus this year and let them unwrap the keys to a like-new used SUV this Christmas.

Where can you find the perfect Christmas gift? Stop by Toyota of N Charlotte and peruse our selection of used SUVs! We have a wide variety in different makes and models, including:

Used 2015 Jeep Cherokee 4WD Latitude Altitude SUV (Stk #: P4301) - $16,995*

Watch their jaw drop when they catch a glimpse of this used Jeep SUV in the driveway on the morning of December 25! Designed with Bright White exterior paint, LED lighting, and the iconic Jeep grille, this used SUV is sure to be a head turner!

Used 2012 Ford Escape 4WD Limited SUV (Stk #: 769002A) - $15,995*

Now they can take on tough terrain with this four-wheel drive used SUV. The 3.0 liter V6 engine helps you power through any of Mother Nature's obstacles, and you don't even have to shift thanks to the 6-speed automatic transmission. Easily transport any equipment or cargo using the 31 cubic feet of cargo space or mounted roof racks!

Certified Used 2015 Toyota Highlander AWD V6 Limited SUV (Stk #: 6860193B) - $34,995*

Make it a gift for the whole family! The used Toyota Highlander is able to seat the whole brood with seating for up to seven. All the kids will be entertained thanks to the Entune Premium JBL audio, auxiliary audio jacks, and SiriusXM satellite radio access!

Used 2015 Toyota RAV4 FWD XLE SUV (Stk #: P4322) - $18,977*

Help them take their commute up a notch with a used Toyota RAV4 in Charlotte! This used Toyota SUV has less than 40,000 miles and has only had one previous owner! The trip to and from work is no longer a hassle with 24 mpg in the city and 31 mpg on the highway. This used SUV in Charlotte also offers convenience features like a power moonroof, remote keyless entry, and integrated backup camera.

Solve your shopping dilemma with Toyota of N Charlotte!

Don't keep stressing about finding the perfect gift! Get that special someone a Charlotte used SUV and make it a Christmas to remember! To scoop up one of our best used SUVs for the holidays, stop by Toyota of N Charlotte SOON! We're located at 13429 Statesville Road, just off of I-77 at exit 23!

?*All advertised vehicles exclude tax, tag, registration, title, and dealer fee (Administrative fee of $698.50). This charge represents costs and profits to the dealer for items such as inspecting, cleaning, & adjusting vehicles and preparing documents related to the sale. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Prices good through Dec 24, 2016.

Return Home