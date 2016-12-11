Winter skincare products with Charlotte Plastic Surgery - | WBTV Charlotte

Winter skincare products with Charlotte Plastic Surgery

Charlotte Plastic Surgery stopped by WBTV News Saturday Morning to discuss how to get your skin glowing in time for the holidays using products and treatments that work.

Products featured: 
Elta MD UV Daily broad spectrum SPF 40 
SkinMedica HA5

Treatments featured:
Illuminize peel
Broadband Light (also known as BBL) Laser Treatment
Halo Laser Resurfacing Treatment

For more information, visit www.charlotteplasticsurgery.com.

