Celebrate the holiday season with Elf on the Rooftop. This festive event, complete with winter craft cocktails, delicious bites and a 16 foot Christmas tree, takes place Friday and Saturday nights through December 24 between 4 p.m. and 12 a.m. on the 19th floor of Le Méridien Charlotte, 555 S. McDowell Street.



Whether guests are looking for upscale imbibing or seeking to kick back and enjoy holiday music, breathtaking city views, signature drinks and a crafted menu, Elf on the Rooftop is for everyone. Start the night with a photo at the Elfie Selfie Station, the perfect spot for a kiss under the starlit mistletoe. Take in the 360* panoramic views of Charlotte's skyline while draped in warm faux chinchilla wraps and warm your hands with a Ginger Infused Rum Hot Toddy or toast friends with an Adults Only Hot Chocolate featuring Godiva Liquor and Baileys. Menu items will include Blue Crab & Corn Fritters with Poblano Aioli, Peruvian Ceviche featuring Habanero, Onion and Cilantro and the Black Angus Burger, topped with Cheddar, Tomato Lettuce and Onion.



For more information, visit www.citylightsrooftop.com or call 704.372.9610.