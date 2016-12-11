Celebrate the holiday season with Elf on the Rooftop. This festive event, complete with winter craft cocktails, delicious bites and a 16 foot Christmas tree, takes place Friday and Saturday nights through December 24 between 4 p.m. and 12 a.m. on the 19th floor of Le Méridien Charlotte, 555 S. McDowell Street.
Whether guests are looking for upscale imbibing or seeking to kick back and enjoy holiday music, breathtaking city views, signature drinks and a crafted menu, Elf on the Rooftop is for everyone. Start the night with a photo at the Elfie Selfie Station, the perfect spot for a kiss under the starlit mistletoe. Take in the 360* panoramic views of Charlotte's skyline while draped in warm faux chinchilla wraps and warm your hands with a Ginger Infused Rum Hot Toddy or toast friends with an Adults Only Hot Chocolate featuring Godiva Liquor and Baileys. Menu items will include Blue Crab & Corn Fritters with Poblano Aioli, Peruvian Ceviche featuring Habanero, Onion and Cilantro and the Black Angus Burger, topped with Cheddar, Tomato Lettuce and Onion.
For more information, visit www.citylightsrooftop.com or call 704.372.9610.
A video of a mother and son dancing in a talent show at a Charlotte high school is going viral after the school posted it to social media. The video shows Myers Park High School guidance counselor Ginny Jenkins and her son Scott dancing for the talent show Thursday night benefiting Susan G. Komen. Jenkins says she can't believe the reaction the video is receiving online. As of 4 p.m. Friday, the video already had more than 19,000 shares, 10,000 interactions and 1,300 comments...More >>
According to Medic, the incident happened in the 4300 block of South Tryon Street.More >>
She believes that whoever raised the issue with the elections board did so for personal but unknown reasons.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. the men were part of two armed robberies and an attempted burglary.More >>
The village and the Gameday set are right next to each other in the park and vendors are hoping the crowds for Gameday end up checking out the Christmas Village as well.More >>
