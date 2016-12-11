Puppies for patients program at CBCC

The 12th Annual Puppies for Patients program that the Community Blood Center of the Carolinas is hosting donors who give blood now through December 31, 2016. You can sign a gift tag that will be attached to a stuffed animal puppy then delivered to kids in local hospitals.

Since 2005, CBCC has delivered thousands of these puppies to children in local hospitals in the hopes of brightening their holidays. The blood supply tends to drop because it's a busy time of year for people with the holidays and vacations, as well as it being cold and flu season.

The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas is the primary blood supplier to the region's hospitals.

CBCC relies on local organizations to host blood drives and volunteer blood donors to help fulfill the need for blood for local patients. One local children's hospital alone requires nearly 300 units of red blood cells and more than 200 units of platelets each month.

For more information, visit CBCC.US