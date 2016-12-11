Puppies for patients program at CBCC

The 12th Annual Puppies for Patients program that the Community Blood Center of the Carolinas is hosting donors who give blood now through December 31, 2016. You can sign a gift tag that will be attached to a stuffed animal puppy then delivered to kids in local hospitals.
Since 2005, CBCC has delivered thousands of these puppies to children in local hospitals in the hopes of brightening their holidays. The blood supply tends to drop because it's a busy time of year for people with the holidays and vacations, as well as it being cold and flu season.
The Community Blood Center of the Carolinas is the primary blood supplier to the region's hospitals.
CBCC relies on local organizations to host blood drives and volunteer blood donors to help fulfill the need for blood for local patients. One local children's hospital alone requires nearly 300 units of red blood cells and more than 200 units of platelets each month.
For more information, visit CBCC.US
A video of a mother and son dancing in a talent show at a Charlotte high school is going viral after the school posted it to social media. The video shows Myers Park High School guidance counselor Ginny Jenkins and her son Scott dancing for the talent show Thursday night benefiting Susan G. Komen. Jenkins says she can't believe the reaction the video is receiving online. As of 4 p.m. Friday, the video already had more than 19,000 shares, 10,000 interactions and 1,300 comments...More >>
A video of a mother and son dancing in a talent show at a Charlotte high school is going viral after the school posted it to social media. The video shows Myers Park High School guidance counselor Ginny Jenkins and her son Scott dancing for the talent show Thursday night benefiting Susan G. Komen. Jenkins says she can't believe the reaction the video is receiving online. As of 4 p.m. Friday, the video already had more than 19,000 shares, 10,000 interactions and 1,300 comments...More >>
According to Medic, the incident happened in the 4300 block of South Tryon Street.More >>
According to Medic, the incident happened in the 4300 block of South Tryon Street.More >>
She believes that whoever raised the issue with the elections board did so for personal but unknown reasons.More >>
She believes that whoever raised the issue with the elections board did so for personal but unknown reasons.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. the men were part of two armed robberies and an attempted burglary.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. the men were part of two armed robberies and an attempted burglary.More >>
The village and the Gameday set are right next to each other in the park and vendors are hoping the crowds for Gameday end up checking out the Christmas Village as well.More >>
The village and the Gameday set are right next to each other in the park and vendors are hoping the crowds for Gameday end up checking out the Christmas Village as well.More >>