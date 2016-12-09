Maiden quarterback commits to Virginia Tech

Senior Maiden High School quarterback Caleb Farley is going to be a Hokie. Friends and family joined Farley and the team for the signing to Virginia Tech at Maiden High School Friday.

Just this season, Farley has had had a total 4,350 yards with 58 touchdowns. That makes him THIRD all-time for touchdowns in a single season in North Carolina.

Farley is a dual-threat as well. He's 25th all-time for rushing yards in the state, with 5,878 rushing yards for his high school career.

Head Football Coach Will Byrne said, that is just one of Farley's biggest accomplishments as a player.

Farley said it's a dream come true, but he couldn't have done it alone.

"Words cant describe how thankful I am for my teammates and coaches," said Farley. "They've always pushed me to be better, pushed me to just become the best player I can be. They've always had my back and motivated me to do good productive things."

Farley will play as a receiver at Virginia Tech in the fall.

