Avoid overspending this holiday season

Emotions run high during the holidays and we often want to get that perfect gift for our loved ones. There's one slight issue, we tend to over extend ourselves and continue to pay for the gift well into the New Year and in some cases we're still paying on that same gift into the late spring and early summer.
Financial planner, Cynthia Richards-Donald, MBA, CFP, stopped by WBTV News Sunday Morning to share tips to help alleviate some of that stress. She says it's important to take stock and have a plan.
Things to consider:
1. Agreeing on a dollar amount to spend on gifts. If you have a lot of people to buy for, assign them a dollar value for spending purposes.
2. Consider pulling names from a hat if you have a lot of people to purchase gifts for. You can also make this fun by playing a game. In the White Elephant game, you purchase a gift and each person in the room gets one but the last person to go can steal the other person's gift.
3. Reward points on your credit cards can be used to purchase gifts too. If you've accumulated points on your credit cards, you can oftentimes shop their magazines for gift ideas and purchase items using your points.
4. You can find reasonable gifts for less by looking at Groupon or other websites that offer deep discounts.
5. Baking homemade cookies for your friends and placing them in a beautifully wrapped tin. They will enjoy your thoughtfulness and the treat.
Try not to let your emotions get the best of you this holiday season. Create a budget and stick to it. A common New Year's resolution that people make is to get their finances under control. You're encouraged to sit down with your financial adviser in the New Year and if you don't have one, MassMutual Carolina's has a team of financial planners who can assist you with creating a budget, foundational planning and wealth planning that will carry you through the New Year and beyond.
For more information, visit https://carolinas.massmutual.com/
A video of a mother and son dancing in a talent show at a Charlotte high school is going viral after the school posted it to social media. The video shows Myers Park High School guidance counselor Ginny Jenkins and her son Scott dancing for the talent show Thursday night benefiting Susan G. Komen. Jenkins says she can't believe the reaction the video is receiving online. As of 4 p.m. Friday, the video already had more than 19,000 shares, 10,000 interactions and 1,300 comments...More >>
A video of a mother and son dancing in a talent show at a Charlotte high school is going viral after the school posted it to social media. The video shows Myers Park High School guidance counselor Ginny Jenkins and her son Scott dancing for the talent show Thursday night benefiting Susan G. Komen. Jenkins says she can't believe the reaction the video is receiving online. As of 4 p.m. Friday, the video already had more than 19,000 shares, 10,000 interactions and 1,300 comments...More >>
According to Medic, the incident happened in the 4300 block of South Tryon Street.More >>
According to Medic, the incident happened in the 4300 block of South Tryon Street.More >>
She believes that whoever raised the issue with the elections board did so for personal but unknown reasons.More >>
She believes that whoever raised the issue with the elections board did so for personal but unknown reasons.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. the men were part of two armed robberies and an attempted burglary.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. the men were part of two armed robberies and an attempted burglary.More >>
The village and the Gameday set are right next to each other in the park and vendors are hoping the crowds for Gameday end up checking out the Christmas Village as well.More >>
The village and the Gameday set are right next to each other in the park and vendors are hoping the crowds for Gameday end up checking out the Christmas Village as well.More >>