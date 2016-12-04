CMPD searching for group of people involved in gas station shooting

A man was shot by a group of people at the Marathon on Wilkinson Boulevard Saturday evening.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are still searching for the suspects in the shooting.

Officials say the victim was shot in the neck, and is expected to survive.

The victim was initially rushed to the hospital with life threatening injuries, according to Medic.

CMPD's helicopter was searching for the suspects for much of the night.

Officials have not yet said why the group targeted the victim.

