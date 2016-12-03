Food Truck Friday: JJ's Red Hots

When JJ's Red Hots rolled on of their food trucks into the WBTV parking lot, we knew we were in for a treat.

The founder of JJ's Red Hots in Charlotte couldn't find a "proper" hot dog in the Queen City, so he started his own hot dog company. That idea has turned into multiple food trucks and two brick and mortar stores.

On Friday, December 2, the hot dog company showed off their Panthers Pride hot dog and their Sausage of the Month, the Käsekreiner.

The Panthers Pride is topped with spicy brisket chili, slaw, pickled red onion and hot blonde mustard.

The Käsekreiner is an Australian beef and pork sausage stuffed with emmenthauler cheese, topped with kraut, pickled red onion and horseradish mustard.

