Gift ideas for every age-group

Finding the perfect gift for your loved one can prove tough during the holiday season. That's why Susan Prys, BJ's gift-giving manager, stopped by WBTV News Saturday Morning to showcase a haul of toys and gadgets.

Dads Work Hard, Play Harder

Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker

Atomi Sound Hub USB Charging Station with Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Ninja Single Serve Coffee Bar

GoPro HERO4 Essential Camera Bundle

Berkley Jensen Men's Sleep Pants, 2 pack

Me-Time for Moms

Cuisinart Wine Opener

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8" 16GB Tablet with Bonus Sleeve

Fitbit Charge HR 2 Wireless Activity Tracker with Bonus Band

Ellen Tracy Bathrobe Spa Collection Gift Set

Beauty Professional Luxe Cosmetic Brush Collection

Kids on the Go

Skull Candy Grind Wireless Headphones

Barbie Food Truck

Giant Keyboard Playmat

Techno Gears Master Blaster

Sky Viper HD Streaming Video Drone with Extra LiPo Battery

For more information, visit BJs.com

