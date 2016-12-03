Gift ideas for every age-group

Finding the perfect gift for your loved one can prove tough during the holiday season. That's why Susan Prys, BJ's gift-giving manager, stopped by WBTV News Saturday Morning to showcase a haul of toys and gadgets.
Dads Work Hard, Play Harder
Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker
Atomi Sound Hub USB Charging Station with Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Ninja Single Serve Coffee Bar
GoPro HERO4 Essential Camera Bundle
Berkley Jensen Men's Sleep Pants, 2 pack
Me-Time for Moms
Cuisinart Wine Opener
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8" 16GB Tablet with Bonus Sleeve
Fitbit Charge HR 2 Wireless Activity Tracker with Bonus Band
Ellen Tracy Bathrobe Spa Collection Gift Set
Beauty Professional Luxe Cosmetic Brush Collection
Kids on the Go
Skull Candy Grind Wireless Headphones
Barbie Food Truck
Giant Keyboard Playmat
Techno Gears Master Blaster
Sky Viper HD Streaming Video Drone with Extra LiPo Battery
For more information, visit BJs.com
A video of a mother and son dancing in a talent show at a Charlotte high school is going viral after the school posted it to social media. The video shows Myers Park High School guidance counselor Ginny Jenkins and her son Scott dancing for the talent show Thursday night benefiting Susan G. Komen. Jenkins says she can't believe the reaction the video is receiving online. As of 4 p.m. Friday, the video already had more than 19,000 shares, 10,000 interactions and 1,300 comments...More >>
A video of a mother and son dancing in a talent show at a Charlotte high school is going viral after the school posted it to social media. The video shows Myers Park High School guidance counselor Ginny Jenkins and her son Scott dancing for the talent show Thursday night benefiting Susan G. Komen. Jenkins says she can't believe the reaction the video is receiving online. As of 4 p.m. Friday, the video already had more than 19,000 shares, 10,000 interactions and 1,300 comments...More >>
According to Medic, the incident happened in the 4300 block of South Tryon Street.More >>
According to Medic, the incident happened in the 4300 block of South Tryon Street.More >>
She believes that whoever raised the issue with the elections board did so for personal but unknown reasons.More >>
She believes that whoever raised the issue with the elections board did so for personal but unknown reasons.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. the men were part of two armed robberies and an attempted burglary.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. the men were part of two armed robberies and an attempted burglary.More >>
The village and the Gameday set are right next to each other in the park and vendors are hoping the crowds for Gameday end up checking out the Christmas Village as well.More >>
The village and the Gameday set are right next to each other in the park and vendors are hoping the crowds for Gameday end up checking out the Christmas Village as well.More >>