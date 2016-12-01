Charlotte Catholic basketball gets big win over Weddington

With the high school basketball season heating up, the Charlotte Catholic Cougars Varsity Boys got a big win over Weddington Warriors Tuesday night.

Guard Riley Berger was fouled with 5.9 seconds left in the game. He sank both free throws to give the Cougars the lead and the win, 58-56.

Weddington is a tough team, ranked number 11 in the Charlotte Observer's Sweet 16, so you might even call it an upset. But if you ask Head Coach Mike King, he'll tell you it's expected. Not surprising coming from the coach of the reigning 4A State Champions.

But Coach King has new players this year, after many of last year's champions graduated. One of them is Berger, who is coming off a 19-0 Junior Varsity season last year.

So what's the winning formula for the Cougars? Coach King said there's no secrets - it's all about focus and trust.

"There's a lot of stuff going on in these kid's lives, and if you can just focus on what's going on here, then I think that's a battle won by itself," said Coach King. "And then if you can rely on your teammates and you know they got your back, it's amazing what you'll do when you know you got guys who really have got your back."

In his junior year at Catholic, Berger says he feels that trust from Coach King, and the support of the whole program starting from the JV level.

"He's awesome he's intense, but I think he trusts us, we trust him. So I think overall, everything works out," said Berger.

Charlotte Catholic is now 2-1 this season. The Cougars take on the Butler Bulldogs at home Thursday at 7 p.m.

