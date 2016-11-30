Statesville Christian Athlete takes football success into basketball season

Brennan Settle is a guy that knows how to keep the momentum going. He's just coming off a first-ever Division III State Championship win as the Statesville Christian Lion's quarterback a couple weeks ago. Now, as a guard for the varsity basketball team, he's helped lead them to a 6-0 start, after an 88-19 win over Christian Family Academy last night.

Not to mention, the SCHS junior has done all of this while still keeping up his 4.45 GPA. With 208 yards passing, and five touchdowns in the football championship, and an undefeated basketball record so far, it seems like there's nothing he can't do.

It's been a decade since the Lions have had a basketball championship. While another state title is the goal for Settle and his teammates now, it's not their sole focus.

"I think it would be just to stay focused and you know just stay humble. You know coming off a good football season and just stay focused going into basketball and just keep working hard and hopefully we'll be successful," said Settle. "We're just trying to win games right now and get better."

The Lions host Millers Creek Christian this Friday at 7.

