State Board of Elections meets to discuss McCrory's protests in Durham County

For the second Sunday in a row, the North Carolina State Board of Elections held an emergency meeting to discuss vote protests filed by Governor Pat McCrory's campaign.

Board members specifically discussed McCrory's protests in Durham County.

McCrory's campaign has requested the State Board take up jurisdiction for protests over possible voter fraud there.

However, the board is still waiting to receive evidence from Durham County.

In addition to voter fraud, McCrory is also protesting the computers in the county. He believes they have miscounted votes.

The Durham County Board of Elections has already rejected his protests.

In a press release, McCrory said he would withdraw his demand for a state-wide recount if the state board agrees to take part in a hand count of Durham County votes.

The State Board did not receive a formal request of this deal from his campaign, so they could not act on this during their meeting Sunday.

Board members are pushing for Durham County to send them evidence by Tuesday, and are hoping to set up a hearing by the end of the week.