Statesville Christian Lions celebrate first State Championship win

The Statesville Christian Lions are still basking in the glory of their first ever state championship win.

The football program is only in it's second year, but the team took home the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III title on Friday over Village Christian Academy, 58-14.

Five different players scored touchdowns, while the defense played lights out after giving up those 14 points early in the first quarter.

As you can imagine, Head Coach Angelo Cox and the team were elated after the win.

"I was so proud of them at halftime, the way they responded. You can't ask for a team to respond any better. Tonight is a testament of their hard work, and what God has done," said Coach Cox. "I stepped here in February of last year, with no coaching staff, no football players, and today we got a state championship. Nothing but God, bottom line."

The Lions finished their season 12-2 overall.

