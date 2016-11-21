State Board of Elections discusses McCrory requests for protests

The North Carolina State Board of Elections held an emergency meeting Sunday afternoon to discuss what to do with a request by Governor Pat McCrory regarding his protests in several counties for possible voter fraud.

The meeting lasted almost two hours.

McCrory has requested the State Board of Elections take jurisdiction over all of the counties where he has filed protests.

In most of these protests, McCrory's campaign has alleged dead people, felons, or people who have already voted cast ballots.

The board has three options for handling this request: they can take jurisdiction over all of the counties with protests, take jurisdiction over no counties, or take jurisdiction only in counties with common questions of law.

Board members said in the meeting at this point, they prefer if the local boards handled the protests themselves, with guidance from the state.

They did decide to take over a potential absentee voting fraud case in Bladen County.

The board will meet once again Tuesday at 10 a.m. to decide how to guide counties with protests.

Counties without protests will still be able to canvass Monday.

Governor McCrory trails Roy Cooper by only 6,600 votes.

