Despite wind, Chestnut Knob Fire contained

After officials feared the Chestnut Knob Fire in the South Mountains would spread because of heavy winds forecasted for Saturday, firefighters were able to keep the blaze within the containment lines.

As of Saturday night, no flare-ups have ignited outside the containment zone.

"There are boots on the ground, day and night, taking care of this fire," said Ludie Bond, the public information officer for the Chestnut Knob Fire.

The fire has burned through more than 6,000 acres for almost two weeks.

Neighbors say they have been worried every day, and were especially afraid the winds this weekend would blow embers onto their homes.

"Horrible, you're afraid to go to sleep at night," said Becky Weatherman.

Weatherman says she let her sprinklers soak her grass, so it's not dry and easily ignitable.

Around 330 firefighters are working the fire this weekend.

While the blaze has been largely contained, Bond says there's still cause for concern, as long as it stays windy and dry.

"With the winds coming through, the leaves are dropping to the ground, and the ground is hot, so when those dead, dry leaves fall to the ground, they're igniting," Bond said.

Firefighters will continue to work overnight Saturday into Sunday to make sure flames stay inside the containment lines.

