Crest High School senior selected to play in All-American Bowl

Crest High School senior Justin Foster was honored in a ceremony Monday, as he was officially selected to play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

Foster is among of the country's top 100 high school football players chosen to play in the game on January 7. He'll be wearing the number 17 presented to him by members of the U.S. Army in a ceremony at Crest High School.

The All-American Bowl is a huge opportunity for high school foot ball players. The game has helped launch the careers of some of the NFL's top players today, including Odell Beckham Jr, Andrew Luck and Adrian Peterson to name a few.

Foster is the number one recruit in North Carolina, and had the attention of just about every SEC and ACC team before committing to Clemson last month.

As he soaked in the huge honor, the 6'4" 258-pound linebacker is looking to bring the Chargers a third straight state title in the coming weeks.

"It means a lot. I really don't show much expression, but it means a lot inside, and you know it's a great honor to play in the bowl game and everything, it's just really exciting. Finish out the playoffs and try to win another state championship. It'll be three if we win this one, and from there work hard and get ready for Clemson," said Foster.

Hamsah Nasirildeen, a linebacker out of Concord High School was also named to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl roster.

The Crest Chargers host the East Rowan Mustangs November 18 at 7:30 in the first rounds of the 3A playoffs.

