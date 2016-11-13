Beneficial bugs from Arrow Exterminators

Fall is in the air; preparations are underway for the coming holiday seasons and while the professionals at ArrowExterminators focus primarily on protecting customers from harmful pests, it is the perfect time of year to show some thanks for very beneficial pests.
Ladybugs: Ladybugs are always at the top of the list! Not only do they bring good luck, they are very beneficial for homeowners with gardens, feeding on aphids which are harmful to plants. Avid gardeners even purchase ladybugs to add to their garden as an easy, affordable and sustainable solution to keep real pests away.
Big Eyed Bugs: Aptly named due to their proportionately large eyes, big-eyed bugs are another beneficial predator that feeds on mites, insect eggs and small insects. Big-eyed bug nymphs can eat as many as 1600 spider mites before reaching adulthood and adults eat as many as 80 mites per day.
Dragonflies: If you don't like mosquitoes – and who does, then dragonflies should definitely be on your list of beneficial bugs! This beautiful four-winged flyer, that hasn't changed since dinosaurs roamed the earth, usually takes up residence in common mosquito breeding areas and then feeds on them helping control the local population. Mother Nature definitely got this one right!
Honeybees: "There are so many reasons to be thankful for this insect," said Charlie Jones, Arrow Pest Expert. "They are very social in nature and they not only produce a sweet treat we all enjoy, they pollinate beautiful flowers and more than 100 different crops across the United States, including apples, squash, soybeans and nuts." We can give thanks to honeybees for many of the foods we eat during the holidays.
