Thanksgiving chocolate table decor from The Secret Chocolatier

Robin Ciordia, co-owner of The Secret Chocolatier, stopped by WBTV News Saturday Morning to share three fall-themed confections created by and featured at The Secret Chocolatier.
1. Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie Bites
2. Chocolate Turkeys
3. Pumpkin Bon Bons
About The Secret Chocolatier
Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., The Secret Chocolatier began operations in 2008, selling hand-made confections at regional farmers markets, sourced from natural ingredients. Today, the award-winning, family-owned chocolate shop has retail locations in Cotswold and Ballantyne. The Secret Chocolatier also offers wholesale programs, which allows shoppers to get their chocolate fix at area Harris-Teeter and other specialty grocery stores, wine and coffee shops, gift shops and boutiques. For more information, visit www.thesecretchocolatier.com.
