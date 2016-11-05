Nettie Reeves: Standing strong for Core

For those of you who would like to have a strong core but are unable (or prefer not) to
get on the floor, you're going to love the burn these exercises provide while standing provided by fitness trainer, Nettie Reeves.
Set 1: Do each move for 30 seconds
Set 2: Do each move for 40 seconds
Set 3: Do each move for 50 seconds
1. Standing Core Rotation
• Start standing with your feet hip-width apart. Hold a dumbbell straight out in front of your chest
with both hands.
• Move your torso slightly, and slowly begin to rotate your arms to the right as far as you can.
• Pause for a second. Then rotate in the opposite direction.
• Alternate for 30 seconds during your first set.
2. Standing Oblique Crunch
• Stand with your feet hip-width apart, hands behind your head and elbows wide.
• Lift your left knee toward your left elbow while you bend your torso up and over to the left.
• Return to the starting position and repeat on your right side.
• Alternate for 30 seconds during your first set.
3. Single Leg Forward Reach
• Start standing with your feet hip-width apart and with your arms by your sides.
• Transfer your weight to your left leg as you reach your right leg behind you and your arms in front
of you. Aim to get your torso parallel to the ground.
• Slowly bring your leg and arms back to the starting position, then repeat on the other side.
• Alternate for 30 seconds during your first set.
4. Good Mornings
• Stand with your feet hip-distance apart and with your hands behind your head, elbows wide.
• Keeping your core tight, bend your knees slightly and hinge hips back, lowering your torso until it
is nearly parallel to the ground.
• Return to standing.
• Continue for 30 seconds during your first set.
5. Front Lunge With A Twist
• Start standing with feet hip-width apart.
• Take a big step forward with your right foot and bend your knees to lower into lunge while twisting
torso over right leg.
• Return to standing. Repeat on your left side.
• Alternate for 30 seconds during your first set.
6. Oblique Chop
• Start standing with your feet hip-width apart. Hold a dumbbell straight overhead with both hands.
• Bend the knees slightly and forcefully chop the dumbbell to the right side.
• Return to starting position and repeat on the left side.
• Continue for 30 seconds your first set.
Nettie Reeves ~ www.nshapewithn.com ~ (704) 334-4848
