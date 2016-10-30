Community mourns death of young Shelby boy

On Saturday, candles, flowers and toys replaced crime scene tape at the Shelby home where a 3-year-old boy was shot and killed.

The community gathered for a candlelight vigil, to remember Liam Murray.

"He was special. He was the light of my life. He was the light of all of our lives, really. This is such a nightmare," said Hope, Liam's grandmother.

It was an emotional gathering, with tears flowing from the faces of loved ones.

"All I can say is I love him with all of my heart, and I can't understand why it had to happen," said one family member through tears.

Many family members shared stories of happier times with little Liam, and how his energy burned bright every day.

Those who took care of Liam, like his grandmother, are still having a tough time coping with his death.

"He was just so precious, and it's just terrible he lost his itty bitty life, and now a mother has to grieve and doesn't have her son to wake up to everyday," Hope said.

Liam's family says events like Saturday's candlelight vigil help with the healing process.

As they continue to heal, they say they're going to remember how much joy he brought to their lives.

"Celebration of three years we got to spend with this child," Hope said.

Liam's funeral is this Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Carpenter Porter Funeral Home in Cherryville. The burial will be private.

