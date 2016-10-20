What you need to know about 'Home Cooks'

Want to be a part of the 'Home Cooks' segment on WBTV's Morning Break? Here is everything you need to know about taking part in the show.

If you are selected, you will be notified and Morning Break host, Kristen Miranda and our team will come to your home to cook with you.

The segment will be taped later edited to be broadcast on a future show.

Here are a few things we will need from you in order to be considered:

Photos of your kitchen - we need to see the space so that we know what we need to bring as far as camera equipment is concerned.

- we need to see the space so that we know what we need to bring as far as camera equipment is concerned. The recipe – please list all ingredients and measurements along with instructions on how to make the dish.

– please list all ingredients and measurements along with instructions on how to make the dish. Photo of the finished dish . Please send this with your request to be a part of Home Cooks.

. Please send this with your request to be a part of Home Cooks. Recipe backstory - tell us about the recipe you want to share with Charlotte viewers and how you came upon it. Maybe it's a treasured family recipe or something you created? (If it’s family recipe, feel free to include a picture with your loved one.)

Once we have those, you will be eligible to be selected to take part in the show. If selected, we will get in touch with you to get an address and confirm a date and time for the interview.

When we arrive, please have a finished version of the dish ready. Also, any ingredients you need to prepare the dish while we are there should be out and pre-measured. The shoot should only take about an hour so it’s important that everything is out and ready to go.

If you want to submit for a chance to be on Home Cooks, send an email to morningbreakchat@wbtv.com or write us at the station. The address is:

WBTV Studios (Attention: Kristen Miranda)

1 Julian Price Place

Charlotte, NC 28208

We look forward to cooking with you in your home!

NOTES: Please know WBTV reserves the editorial right to decide not to air the content after the shoot. By appearing on WBTV, you confirm that you have not received payment or were given anything of value, to promote an item or service by a third party.

