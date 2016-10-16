Gypsy Soup recipe: Hunter's Chicken - | WBTV Charlotte

Gypsy Soup recipe: Hunter's Chicken

Stacey Ann Dowd of Gypsy Soup stopped by WBTV News Sunday Morning to share her Fall recipe for Hunter's Kitchen.

Upcoming cooking classes on
www.gypsysoup.wordpress.com

Hunters Chicken

* 1 tablespoon olive oil
* 4 chicken legs with thigh
* 1 teaspoon salt
* 1 teaspoon fresh-ground black pepper
* 1 tablespoon butter
* 1 onion, chopped
* 2 ribs celery, chopped
* 4 mushrooms, sliced
* 2 potatoes, cubed
* 2 carrots, sliced
* 2 cloves garlic, minced
* 1/2 cup red wine
* 1/2 cup chicken broth
* 2 cups chopped tomatoes
* 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme
* 1/2 teaspoon rosemary
* ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper

1. Heat oil, in large skillet, brown the chicken.
2. Remove chicken, set aside.
3. Add butter to pan, onions, celery, mushroom, sauté 3 mins.
4. Add garlic and seasonings, cook 1 minute.
5. Add wine, bring to slow boil for 3 minutes.
6. In a baking dish, pour ingredients from pan, stir in tomatoes, and chicken broth.
7. Place chicken, carrots, and potatoes in baking dish.
8. Bake for 40 minutes at 350.
9. Serve with rice or pasta.

