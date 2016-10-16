Pike Nurseries' gets set to open second location

Pike Nurseries’ is getting set to open a new store in Matthews. Store associate, Gretchen Tyson, stopped by WBTV News Sunday Morning to talk about the new location and what the store has to offer.

It’ll be located on 1016 Devore Lane off Matthews Township Parkway and is set to open early next week. A grand opening party will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2016 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Light snacks and wine will be provided and you’ll be able to get 20% off your entire purchase.

Pike Nurseries’ prides itself on being neighbor garden experts and claims to have the most certified plant professionals to help with all your gardening needs.

For more information, visit PikeNursery.com.