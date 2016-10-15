There are more than 54 million singles in the U.S. and over 49 million of them have tried online dating. Out of those 52.4% are men while 47.6% are women."

The great news with these statistics is that it proves there are plenty of men and women out there who want to find someone and are using online dating to do it!

Relationship coach, Bree Maresca Kramer, stopped by WBTV News Saturday Morning to share the do's and don'ts of online dating as we enter a popular season of dating.

Don'ts of online dating-

1. Do not use pictures any later than 6 months ago, "selfies" in the mirror, especially your bathroom mirror, or pictures of you with someone of the opposite sex-even if it is your brother or sister.

2. Do not sound negative or pour out your whole life story in your profile.

3. Women don't pursue--wait to be pursued! If you are interested- simply look at his profile, if he is interested he will notice.

Men don't wait around to be discovered--search and hunt! Put in the effort and reach out to the women you are interested in.

Do's of online dating-

1. Do pick photos that clearly show your face, eyes, and body type.

Put some effort into these pictures.

Women--men are visual and need to feel attracted to you first, no matter how great of a person you are!

Men-women need to know you are not a creepy, scary guy -so pick wisely.

2. You need to think of your profile as you would your resume. This is a summary introduction of the best of who you are. You would never put any type of "man bashing" (ex. If you are a liar or cheater don't contact me) or "all women are crazy" (ex. drama free only women please) on your resume--do not do it on your profile.

3. This one is extremely important! With online dating, all a woman has to do is sit back and shift through the hundreds of emails she receives and make her choice. A man, however, has to do the pursuing.

Singles looking who need some expert help can contact Bree at itsthatsimple.ws or contact her office in South Park 704-552-3690.