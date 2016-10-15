Project L.I.F.T. movement launched by Weight Watchers

Project L.I.F.T- Live Inspired. Fight Together is a new movement Weight Watchers launched in collaboration with the American Cancer Society that aims to inspire and guide breast cancer survivors to achieve their best holistic health possible.
Through Project L.I.F.T, Weight Watchers is providing survivors — members and non-members — with free resources to help them understand why they’ve gained weight, how weight gain can increase the risk of recurrence, and the influence and impact of community support on weight loss and maintenance.
Sakira Curbean stopped by WBTV News Saturday Morning to discuss her survivor story and journey post-treatment to lose 30.5 pounds of unexpected weight due to breast cancer treatment, as noted in the latest issue of Weight Watchers magazine. It can also be read here: https://www.weightwatchers.com/us/article/stronger-ever.
