Morning Break takes the Dance Dare for the American Diabetes Association

So, you're saying there's a dance challenge for a good cause? We're in!

We at Morning Break could not pass up a chance to "get down" and support the American Diabetes Association's Diabetes Dance Dare. It's an online dance and donate campaign comparable to the Ice Bucket Challenge that went viral a few years ago for The ALS Association.

The rules are simple. All you have to do is record a video of you dancing and share it on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook using the hashtag #DiabetesDanceDare. Then challenge others to dance and donate to the American Diabetes Association.

A 23-second long video clip signifies that someone in the U.S. is diagnosed with diabetes every 23 seconds.

The initiative was launched last month to raise awareness about the impact of diabetes and encourage people to get moving.

Professional athletes, like Shaquille O'Neal, Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin, New York Giant's Rashad Jennings and Denver Broncos linebacker Shane Ray were some of the first people dared to dance.

"Everyone is impacted by diabetes – a disease that has grown in epidemic proportions to include more than 29 million people in the U.S. An additional 86 million have prediabetes, and nearly 90 percent are unaware of their risk," said Kevin L. Hagan, CEO of the American Diabetes Association. "Our hope is that through the Diabetes Dance Dare, we will engage millions of individuals across the country, igniting conversations and generating funds to help us fight the disease."

More information on the Diabetes Dance Dare can be found at DiabetesDanceDare.org.

