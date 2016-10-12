Firewoods Wood Fired Grill: Beef Filet Kabob

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill has the perfect selections for any tailgate party! From their Smoked Chicken Wings to their Java BBQ Ribs, they have you covered on game day!

Firebirds' unique seasonal cocktails, including our Blood Orange Mule and Manhattan My Raspberry Peach Sidecar, are the perfect addition to any gathering. Guests can try them at the restaurant starting Wednesday, Oct. 12.

From now until Oct. 18, guests have the opportunity to play our Winning Ticket Scratch & Win Game. There are over $3 Million in prizes and food offers. The more you dine with us, the more you can play! Prizes range from a TPC Sawgrass Golf Vacation for 2, a Napa Valley Wine Tasting trip for 2, Flat Screen TV's, or tons of Firebirds food offers!

Firebirds is located at 3920 Sharon Road, Charlotte NC 28211. Firebirds is open 11 a.m-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Beef Filet Kabob



Serves 2

2- 8 oz. Filets – cut into 1 ounce medallions

Montreal steak season

1- Yellow Squash, cut into ½ round slices

1- Zucchini Squash, cut into ½ round slices

1- Button Mushrooms

1- Red Bell Pepper, cored and cut into 1 1/2" pieces

1- Red Onion – cut into 1 1/2" pieces

1-Tomato – washed, cored and cut into wedges

Balsamic Glaze

Cilantro Sprig

Parsley - Chopped

4 – Wooden Skewers

Directions:



Soak skewers prior to grilling to prevent them from burning on the grill. Cut all ingredients as directed. Preheat indoor or outdoor grill to medium/high temperature. Thread the filet medallions onto the skewers (8 each). Season generously with the Montreal steak seasoning and place on the grill. Grill to desired temperature, approximately 5-6 minutes for medium with a light pick center. Thread the vegetables on a separate skewer alternating, mushroom, zucchini, yellow squash, red onion, red pepper and tomato. Season generously with Montreal steak seasoning. Mushrooms will be on each end of the skewer. Cook vegetables on grill until lightly charred all over, turning occasionally, about 10 minutes.

Place filet and vegetables on a plate and remove skewers. Drizzle with balsamic glaze, garnish with Cilantro spring and sprinkle with parsley. Serve with Parmesan Mashed Potatoes.