Morton's The Steakhouse: Spinach, crab & artichoke dip

Thomas Munson, Executive Chef at Morton’s The Steakhouse, stopped by the WBTV News Weekend show to showcase a few favorites.
Easy to make recipes, such as Crab Spinach Artichoke Dip, Buffalo Chicken Goujonetts, Crab Cake Sliders, and Filet Mignon Sandwiches are certain to score big among your guests.
Spinach, Crab and Artichoke Dip
Home recipe-3 portions
Butter, unsalted 2 tsp
Spanish onions, minced ¼ cup
Cream cheese ½ pound
½ and ½ ¼ cup
Tabasco sauce ½ tsp
Worcestershire sauce ½ tsp
Old Bay seasoning ½ tsp
Horseradish, strained 1 ½ tsp
Spinach, blanched and chopped ¾ cup
Artichoke hearts, drained, cut into 1/16 cuts 6 ounces ( approx. ½ of a 15 ounce can)
Crabmeat, canned, (Super Lump) 8 ounces
Parmesan cheese, grated 3 TBL
Place the butter and the onions in medium sauce pan over medium heat and saute for about 2 minutes until the onions are translucent. Cut the cream cheese into small cubes. Add them to the butter and onions. Melt the cheese over medium heat while stirring. When the mixture is smooth, add the ½ and ½ and whisk it into mixture.
Add all other ingredients except the crab meat and fold together until thoroughly mixed.
Gently fold in the crab meat. When everything is mixed well, divide the mixture into 3 serving dishes. Top each portion with 1 TBL of Parmesan cheese. Place the dishes in a 350 degree oven and bake until mixture is bubbling around the edges and the cheese is golden brown, approx. 10-12 minutes.
While they are cooking, prepare the croutons.
