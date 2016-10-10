Power outages hit Chesterfield County hard

After storms from Hurricane Matthew knocked down trees and power lines throughout the Charlotte area, many are still in the dark, as several homes and businesses are without power.

Officials say there were 660,000 outages reported. So far, crews have restored power for more than 400,000 customers, and will get some more manpower help from the Southeastern Electric Exchange to help with the rest.

According to Duke Energy, it could take this entire week to restore all power in North and South Carolina.

"With three kids, and you have no way of putting food anywhere, it makes it very inconvenient, not being able to take baths and cook," said Sharon Blake, who lives in Chesterfield County.

Chesterfield County was one of the hardest hit counties in the viewing area. At one point in the day Sunday, more than 90 percent of the almost 11,000 customers there were without power.

The Baker family is one of the many without power.

"We're having to cook on an open campfire. That's how we gotta heat our water so we can take baths and try to wash our clothes with. Just buying food a little bit at a time so it won't go bad," said Eddie Blake.

Duke energy has almost 6,000 crews in the field working to restore power.

