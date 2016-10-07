Charlotte area ministry working to help victims in Haiti

A Charlotte-area ministry group is working with teams in Haiti to get food, medicine, and clothes to the people in need. Through it's missions program, Morningstar Ministries in Fort Mill helps send money to pastors and groups all over the world.

"We always are concerned in missions but we know to wait and to see what the lord is going to do in that situation," said Nancy McDaniel with Morningstar.

One of the groups Morningstar is supporting is Fisher's of Men in Haiti. It was started by Jay Threadgill and his wife about 30 years ago.

Threadgill has been stuck in Florida because of Hurricane Matthew, but he's finally cleared to return to the island Saturday. He sent WBTV some pictures and talked to us about the needs through Facetime.

MOBILE USERS: CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOS

"We lost six or seven schools slash churches, completely destroyed, and then of course we've got to help families," Threadgill said.

Threadgill says they help teach 3500 students in 17 locations, many now flooded or damaged from the Hurricane.

"Several of my pastors have opened up their churches so that they can stay in the churches themselves," said Threadgill.

Through donations, McDaniel said Morningstar Missions has sent around $20,000. There is also a team of volunteers waiting to help as soon as they're called upon.

"You've never met anybody more incredible than a person who is willing to serve at that level," McDaniel said.

Morningstar works with four organizations in Haiti and also helps groups in Cuba. They're trying to help pastors with water pumps so they can remove flood water from church buildings, where they could house victims without shelter.

Threadgill hopes to be able to start feeding the hungry first thing next week.

"We've got a container of food coming in immediately and going to get that distributed. We're working with a Hatian doctor team together and getting some medicine and getting that down there to them," Threadgill said.

If you're interested in helping or learning more about the ministry, click here.

FULL COVERAGE: CLICK HERE TO TRACK HURRICANE MATTHEW

Copyright 2016 WBTV. All rights reserved.