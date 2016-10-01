Kannapolis Fire Department celebrates 100th birthday

The City had four fire hydrants, which were pressurized in the event of a fire and powered by Cannon Mill's waterworks. After arriving at the fire, Kannapolis firefighters would quickly unroll the hose from the reel, connect to one of the hydrants, and begin fighting the fire. If a hydrant was not available, bucket brigades and hand pumps were used. Because there were so many hose reel teams across the state, reel team competitions became a popular event at the annual North Carolina Firemen's Convention.