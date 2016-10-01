Drink recipes: The Cellar at Duckworth's

Courtesy: The Cellar at Duckworth's
French Buck
1 oz. Bluecoat Gin
1/2 oz. Lillet Blanc Vermouth
1/2 oz. Lemon
1/2 oz. Simple Syrup
2 tsp. Fresh Pureed Ginger
4 oz. Borgo Magredo Prosecco
1 Dash Angostura Bitters
Shake Gin, Vermouth, Lemon, Simple and Ginger with ice.
Double Strain into Champagne Flute.
Top with Prosecco and Bitters.
Oaxacan Old Fashioned
2 oz. Sombra Mezcal
1/4 oz. Imperial Stout Syrup
1 Dropper Bitterman's Xocolatl Mole Bitters
Stir all ingredients with ice.
Strain into a room temperature Old Fashioned Glass.
Garnish with a Flamed Orange Twist.
Info about Ron Oleksa, Bar Manager & Key Mixologist at The Cellar at Duckworth's:
With over 20 years "behind the stick" in Charlotte, Ron Oleksa has seen the evolution of the bar in our city. From putting together his first cocktail list at Tutto Mondo to offering over 40 wines by the glass at Nolen Kitchen, it has always been Ron's goal to offer a quality array of flavors. The inspiration he gained from a trip to New York City's most renowned cocktail bars is evident in many of his creations. Ron's passion for using freshly prepared, local ingredients to develop layers of complexity is apparent within the first sip of one of his handcrafted cocktails. Always improving and evolving, he enjoys helping further the progression of the Charlotte palate by offering the very best libations through new and classic techniques.
About The Cellar at Duckworth's:
The Cellar at Duckworth's is located at 330 N Tryon St. in the basement of Duckworth's Grill and Taphouse uptown. The speakeasy-style bar opened in July of 2015. Hours are Sunday through Wednesday, 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Thursday through Saturday, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Reservations can be made until 7 p.m. For more information, call 980.349.4078 or visit thecellaratduckworths.com.
