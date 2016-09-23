Prep Zone: Field hockey growing in popularity at Charlotte schools

Charlotte Latin Varsity Field Hockey beat Country Day 3-0 on Tuesday, but the bigger news here is how popular field hockey is becoming in the Charlotte area.

More high schools are adding the sport each year. Hough High School is in it's first season. The Charlotte Ambush field hockey club says they've seen growth TRIPLE just in the last year, and that's allowing them to open a brand new field in Charlotte next year.

There's a lot of reasons.

One being its cheaper, so its more accessible. Fees are low and parents don't need to spend as much on equipment. It's a very physical sport but it's still SAFE and players don't need very much protective gear. Another big reason; it's fun! It's also allowing many players to get their foot in the door on the collegiate level.

"We're really excited and proud. We have so many talented athletes and this has been a really big year for us. So many girls are committing their junior year and their senior year. Alot of our sophomore class is really taking hold... really striving for that. And even our younger 9th graders are like, 'I've got to get my plan, I've got to get with Coach O. I really want to play in college, what options are out there for me?'" said Jenell Davis, the Community Development Director for Charlotte Ambush.

Ambush is holding tryouts October 1, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Mecklenburg County Sportsplex.

Copyright 2016 WBTV. All rights reserved.