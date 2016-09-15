Prep Zone: Charlotte Latin coach celebrates 1,000th career win

Charlotte Latin Soccer is celebrating a huge milestone - boys and girls coach Lee Horton just had his 1,000th career win.

The milestone came Tuesday when the varsity boys team won 2-1 over Providence Day. The majority of Horton's wins, 860 to be exact, are at Charlotte Latin. His record there goes back to 1985.

Between the two teams there's been more than a dozen state titles. He said with such a great staff, parents and students, why go anywhere else? All these years later, he said he still has a passion for the game.

"Absolutely. I love it. I love it as much right now as the first win, a thousand wins ago. It's what I do, I played so I love the game," Horton said, "but more importantly I love kids so I love seeing them have success. It's a great feeling to watch them come off the field when they're dripping in sweat when they've won against their rival."

Charlotte Latin takes on Charlotte Christian Thursday night.

