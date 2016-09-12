Community continues support as Shelby Police officer fights for his life

Another day goes by, and Shelby Police Officer Tim Brackeen continues to fight for his life, while his suspected shooter is still on the run.

Police officials say Brackeen and other officers were trying to serve a warrant for Irving Fenner, Jr., when Fenner allegedly shot Brackeen in the torso.

While authorities look for Fenner, neighbors and friends have continued to show their support for Brackeen and his fellow police officers.

Businesses and Shelby residents have put blue ribbons up to honor the Shelby Police Department.

"We're just showing our support, and how much we care about our community and our officers. It's just tragic. We hope everything comes out good," said Jamie Coulter, who wrapped a blue ribbon around the tree in front of his downtown business.

The churches where Brackeen and his family attend held special services Sunday.

"We just thank god for how he serves not only his church, but he serves his community. Very well loved and respected," said Barry Goodman, pastor of Brackeen's church.

Goodman says Brackeen is devoted to his church - he is an usher, serves on the security staff, and even sings in the choir.

Timothy Sims is the pastor of the church where Brackeen's mother and brother attend. Both Sims and Goodman visited the family in the hospital Sunday.

"They are trying just to hold together, and they appreciate the love, the prayers and the support," Sims said.

Goodman says the family knows how much support they have from the community.

"We had been there this afternoon, been there with the family, and they appreciate so much of the prayers from all of the people," Goodman said.

Officials say Brackeen is still in critical but stable condition.

Fenner now has an outstanding warrant on him for attempted murder. Previously, he was wanted for armed robbery and kidnapping.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact them at (704) 484-6845 or CrimeStoppers at (704) 481-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2016 WBTV. All rights reserved.