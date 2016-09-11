Fall back into a healthier routine with Weight Watchers

Getting back into the daily grind after summer means you need to make time to stick to your goals and keep up that summer momentum. Now that we’re approaching the Fall season, it’s important that you don’t lose sight of those goals, continue to find new ways to stay active (despite the chillier temperatures!), and keep up a healthier lifestyle you worked all summer to maintain!

RECIPE 1: Egg White Frittata with Cheddar and Veggies

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups egg whites (about 8 large eggs)

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

2 teaspoons olive oil

2 any-color bell peppers, diced

1 red onion, thinly sliced

1 cup shredded reduced-fat Cheddar cheese

2 scallions, sliced on diagonal

Instructions:

1. Whisk together egg whites, salt and black pepper in large bowl until frothy.

2. Heat oil in 10-inch heavy ovenproof nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add bell peppers and onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add egg whites and cook, stirring occasionally, until beginning to set, about 2 minutes. Reduce heat and cook, without stirring, until eggs are almost set, about 6 minutes longer.

3. Meanwhile, preheat broiler.

4. Sprinkle Cheddar over frittata. Broil 5 inches from heat until cheese is melted and egs are set, 1-2 minutes. Sprinkle with scallions. Cut into 4 wedges.

Per serving (1 wedge): 142 Cal, 5g Total Fat, 2g Sat Fat, 619mg Sod, 7g Total Carb, 4g Sugar, 2g Fib, 18g protein. SmartPoints value: 3

RECIPE 2: White Bean, Citrus and Salmon Salad

Ingredients:

1 (15 ½ oz) can small white beans, rinsed and drained

1 bunch arugula, stems trimmed and leaves chopped or torn

1 small red onion, diced

¼ cup lightly packed fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves, chopped

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

3 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 (14 ¾ oz) can pink or red salmon, large bones and skin removed, and flaked

Instructions:

1. Combine beans, arugula, onion, parsley, oil, lemon zest, and juice, thyme, salt and pepper in serving bowl; toss until mixed well. Add salmon and gently toss just until combined.

Per serving (1 ½ cups): 302 Cal, 9g Total Fat, 1g Sat Fat, 718 mg Sod, 27g Total Carb, 2g Sugar, 6g Fib, 29g Prot. SmartPoints value: 6

RECIPE 3: Bolognese Sauce with Spaghetti

Ingredients:

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 small fennel bulb, chopped

1 small onion, chopped

1 carrot cut into ¼ inch dice

1 celery stalk, cut into ¼ inch dice

4 garlic cloves, minced

½ pound ground lean beef (7% fat or less)

½ pound ground lean pork

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 (28 ounce) can crushed tomatoes

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/3 cup reduced-fat (2% milk)

1 (16-ounce) package whole wheat spaghetti

½ cup chopped fresh basil

Instructions:

1. Heat oil in large pot over medium-high heat. Add fennel, onion, carrot and celery; cook, stirring until onion is softened, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add beef, pork, salt, pepper flakes and black pepper; cook, breaking up meat with wooden spoon, until browned, 6-8 minutes. Transfer to 5 or 6-quart slow cooker.

2. Stir tomatoes into beef mixture. Cover and cook until sauce is slightly thickened, 3 ½ hours on Low. Stir in ¼ cup of Parmesan and the milk. Cover and cook on Low 30 minutes longer.

3. Meanwhile, cook spaghetti in same large pot according to package directions. Drain.

4. Divide spaghetti evenly among 8 bowls; top evenly with meat sauce. Sprinkle with remaining ¼ cup Parmesan and the basil.

Per serving (scant 1 cup pasta, ¾ cup sauce, and 1 tablespoon Parmesan): 346 Cal, 7g Total Fat, 3g Sat Fat, 594 mg Sod, 51g Total Crb, 4g Sugar, 8g Fib, 25g Prot. SmartPoints value: 8