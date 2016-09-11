25 adults, 12 children displaced in Charlotte apartment fire

Twenty-five adults and twelve children were displaced after an apartment fire Sunday morning in east Charlotte, according to fire officials.

Shortly after 3:00 a.m., Charlotte Fire responded to a three-alarm fire at 4901 Endolwood Road.

WBTV could see flames from an upper-level apartment. Officials said one unit was affected by the fire, but dozens had to be evacuated.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

An investigation is underway to find out what started the fire.

