25 adults, 12 children displaced in Charlotte apartment fire

A video of a mother and son dancing in a talent show at a Charlotte high school is going viral after the school posted it to social media. The video shows Myers Park High School guidance counselor Ginny Jenkins and her son Scott dancing for the talent show Thursday night benefiting Susan G. Komen. Jenkins says she can't believe the reaction the video is receiving online. As of 4 p.m. Friday, the video already had more than 19,000 shares, 10,000 interactions and 1,300 comments...More >>
A video of a mother and son dancing in a talent show at a Charlotte high school is going viral after the school posted it to social media. The video shows Myers Park High School guidance counselor Ginny Jenkins and her son Scott dancing for the talent show Thursday night benefiting Susan G. Komen. Jenkins says she can't believe the reaction the video is receiving online. As of 4 p.m. Friday, the video already had more than 19,000 shares, 10,000 interactions and 1,300 comments...More >>
According to Medic, the incident happened in the 4300 block of South Tryon Street.More >>
According to Medic, the incident happened in the 4300 block of South Tryon Street.More >>
She believes that whoever raised the issue with the elections board did so for personal but unknown reasons.More >>
She believes that whoever raised the issue with the elections board did so for personal but unknown reasons.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. the men were part of two armed robberies and an attempted burglary.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. the men were part of two armed robberies and an attempted burglary.More >>
The village and the Gameday set are right next to each other in the park and vendors are hoping the crowds for Gameday end up checking out the Christmas Village as well.More >>
The village and the Gameday set are right next to each other in the park and vendors are hoping the crowds for Gameday end up checking out the Christmas Village as well.More >>