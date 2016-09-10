Product Testing: Red Copper Pan - | WBTV Charlotte

Product Testing: Red Copper Pan

On WBTV News Saturday Morning, Ben Williamson and Lyndsay Tapases tested the Red Copper Pan on our kitchen set. They conducted the test by making Monkey Bread, eggs, and marshmellows. The price of the pan is $19.99 at multiple stores including Walmart and As Seen on TV.

Powered by Frankly