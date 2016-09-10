Yiasou Greek Festival this weekend

The Yiasou Greek Festival continues in Charlotte with its 39th annual event this weekend hosted by the parishioners of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. It takes place on the church grounds at 600 East Blvd. The family friendly weekend features authentic Greek cuisine, homemade pastries, live traditional music and dancing as well as shopping and cultural exhibits.

Festival admission is $3. Children 12 and under are free when accompanied by a parent or guardian.

For more information and a full list of festival attractions, schedules and menus, visit www.yiasoufestival.org.