Nettie Reeves: FUNKy fit family reunion

Fitness trainer, Nettie Reeves, invites you to come out to the upcoming FUNky Fit Family Reunion on Saturday, September 24, 2016 at 9:30 a.m. at Plaza United Methodist Church.

Those attending will be able to do the FUNKy fit workout, Nettie’s signature workout that’s been going strong since 2000. You’ll also find low impact aerobics, Jump-roping contests, Tug-o-war, food, drinks, and prizes!