Ties & Tails gala coming up in November

The annual Ties & Tails gala is coming up in November. The event is an elegant evening with four-legged flair! Enjoy a cocktail reception, live and silent auctions, open bar, dinner and dancing. It’ll be on Saturday, November 12, 2016 at the Westin Charlotte.

Well-behaved canine guests are welcome – but spots are limited for pups.

For tickets visit TIESANDTAILSGALA.ORG